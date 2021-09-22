Tax Tender - September 22, 2021

Sealed bids are now being accepted for the tax tender sale of properties listed below. Click here to view the Tax Tender Ad. Bid Submission forms must be received at the office of the Treasurer, Region of Queens Municipality before September 22, 2021 at 10:00 am. Bid Sudmission forms must be submitted by mail or in person. Click here to download the Bid Submission Form. For more information on the Tax Tender process and requirements of prospectivce bidders, please click here for Bidder Instructions.

Legal description of the above properties may be seen below, or at the office of the Treasurer, Region of Queens Administration Building, 249 White Point Road, Liverpool, however, we do not guarantee the accuracy of these properties descriptions.

004-19 Wamboldt

025-18 Bernd Brauser-Jung

038-19 Young

058-19 Mills

074-19 Nienstedt

082-19 C Whynot

096-19 Eagle Rock

125-16 Ozon

125-19 Cross

132-19 Donovan

Region of Queens Municipality makes no representations of warranties to any purchaser regarding the fitness, geographical or environmental suitability of the land(s) offered for sale for any particular use and does not certify the legal title, legal description or boundaries. The lands offered for sale ARE BEING SOLD ON AN “AS IS” BASIS ONLY, subject to any estates or interests of the Crown in Right of Canada or the Province of Nova Scotia.