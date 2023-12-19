Region of Queens Municipality

Latest News

  • Reduction in Water Rate Approved for Region of Queens Water Utility Customers

    December 22, 2023, Liverpool, NS:  Customers of the Region of Queens Water Utility will see a one-time reduction to their water consumption rate reflected in their quarterly invoice dated January 1,

    ...

    Read More

  • Special Council Meeting: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

    A Special Council Meeting of Region of Queens Municipality's Council will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9 a.m., via Zoom. The Special Council meeting has one item on the agenda, Mill

    ...

    Read More

  • Public Notice: Condenser Replacement at Queens Place Emera Centre

    Public Notice: Condenser Replacement at Queens Place Emera Centre

    December 7, 2023:From January 8 through January 15, 2024, the arena at Queens Place Emera Centre in Liverpool, NS will be closed to

    ...

    Read More

  • Next Steps for New Library in Queens

    Liverpool, [November 16, 2023] – The Council of the Region of Queens Municipality is committed to developing a new library, which would replace the existing location at the Rossignol Cultural Centre

    ...

    Read More

  • E-Billing Now Available

    ANNOUNCING E BILLING 1

     

    E-BILLING REGISTRATION FORM

    To register for E-billing, complete this form and return it to:

    koickle@regionofqueens.com

    OR

    PO Box 1264, 249 White Point Road, Liverpool, NS  B0T 1K0

    Read More

  • MOBI Mat Removed for the WInter Season

    The MOBI Mat has been removed for the season at Beach Meadows Beach Municipal Park.

    Accessibility:

    Boardwalk 2 provides access right to the sand,

    Boardwalk 4 provides access to a viewing deck

    ...

    Read More

View All